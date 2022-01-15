Boy, 3, among five more COVID-19 deaths; 1065 new cases in 24 hours

The Infectious Disease Hospital
The Ministry of Health has reported that five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,086.
These latest fatalities are:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
61
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 15
Unknown
Female
74
Pomeroon-Supenaam
January 13
Fully Vaccinated
Male
48
Pomeroon-Supenaam
January 14
Partially Vaccinated
Male
58
Demerara-Mahaica
January 09
Unknown
Male
3 years
Demerara-Mahaica
January 09
Unknown
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also reported that a whopping 1,065 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 50,121. Of this, however, only 9,733 are currently active cases. These include 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.
Additionally, there are five other persons in institutional quarantine.
So far, some 39,032 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.