Boy, 3, among five more COVID-19 deaths; 1065 new cases in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health has reported that five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,086.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

61

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 15

Unknown

Female

74

Pomeroon-Supenaam

January 13

Fully Vaccinated

Male

48

Pomeroon-Supenaam

January 14

Partially Vaccinated

Male

58

Demerara-Mahaica

January 09

Unknown

Male

3 years

Demerara-Mahaica

January 09

Unknown

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also reported that a whopping 1,065 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 50,121. Of this, however, only 9,733 are currently active cases. These include 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are five other persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 39,032 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.