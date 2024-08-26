Box Offices now open in all CPL host countries

Box office locations and ticket outlets are now open in all six host countries for this year’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Tickets are also on sale at cplt20.com with the new ticket wallet app making it easier than ever to use your virtual tickets with no need to print and with a simple process for sending tickets to friends and family.

The ticketing locations for each country are as follows:

AntiguaSir Vivian Richards Stadium Box OfficeDees Service StationAll Saints Service StationsAce EnterprisesOttos Service CenterPercival’s Gas StationCool & Smooth Retail Store

BarbadosKensington Oval Box OfficeRubis CoverlyRubis Sunset Crest

GuyanaGuyana Amazon Warriors Ticket Office, Camp Street

St KittsWarner Park Box Office, Park Range

St LuciaDaren Sammy Cricket Ground Box OfficeSol Gros IsletSol B OrangeSol MillenniumSol BexonSol Anse la RayeSol RichfondSol SadooSol Vieux FortCool Breeze Station SoufriereDigicel – Baywalk MallThe Cell – CastriesThe Cell – SoufriereThe Cell – Vieux FortSteves Barber ShopSA of Wines at the Gablewoods Mall

TrinidadQueen’s Park Oval Box OfficeBrian Lara Cricket Academy Box Office