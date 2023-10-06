Bounty Killer Says Teejay’s Billboard Hit ‘Drift’ Is ‘Huge’ For The Culture

Teejay’s debut on Billboard’s R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart is being supported by the local dancehall community and fans along with Bounty Killer, who urged support for the artiste’s music.

Teejay’s debut is a career milestone as the song entered the chart at No. 47 on Wednesday evening amid his ongoing lyrical beef with fellow artiste Byron Messia. The artiste has not officially reacted to the news, but it seems that the Jamaica vs. St. Kitts beef started by Teejay and Messia is deepening as Jamaican artists align themselves with Teejay.

Celebrating the movement of Teejay, now a Warner Music label artiste, Bounty Killer asked fans to buy his music to promote it further.

“Dis is huge not just for [Teejay] but for the whole culture bcuz not many songs been getting into the billboard since of late congrats to Teejay @sharonburkesolidagency and UpTop Camp we celebrates this,” Bounty Killer said.

He added, “Dweet it fi di culture music cheaper than most things go support di music put up di flag if yu agree.”

The comments section was proliferated with fans dropping their flags while others congratulated the artiste and showed him “strength” in the typical way Jamaicans support each other. “Respect my g,” Teejay posted in the comments.

Baby Cham and I-Octane shared several celebratory emojis, while producer Crawba Genius and many others posted congratulatory comments.

“So big for the dancehall industry,” one fan commented. “Definitely on my way to work and just apart of the afternoon on Power 105.1 in New York be bumpin on the radio be so proud up Teejay keep doing your thing,” another said.

Teejay has much to celebrate as he recently celebrated the purchase of his first piece of real estate in Jamaica as he celebrated his 29th birthday. The Montego Bay singjay has been having a great year in dancehall under the stewardship of Sharon Burke of Solid Agency, who has a wealth of knowledge in artist management.

Teejay is best known for songs like “Owna Lane,” “From Rags To Riches,” “Lonely Road,” and “Drift.” His hit single “Drift” is one of the biggest dancehall songs this year and has helped him secure a deal with Warner Music.