Bounty Killer Cuts His Hair For First Time Since 1996, Fans React To New Look

Bounty Killer debuts his new look after cutting his hair for the first time in decades.

The dancehall icon was wearing cornrows up until last weekend when he and Beenie Man jetted to Malta for Dream Weekend. Bounty Killer revealed that he has not cut his hair since 1996 and has not been in a barber chair since 1998. So you can imagine how barber English Williams felt when Killer gave him the honor of cutting his decades old locks.

“A who this ppl episode50Caliber Brand New Original Me Get Familiar,” Killer wrote on IG while sharing a selfie showcasing his new look. “Since Upper Cut days the last time I trimmed was 1996 from 1998 I never seen a barber chair nor share @kirk.willi the man who did the barbering.”

Bounty Killer, who recently lost his official Instagram account due to a video he shared, got some reaction from fans, and most seem to love the new look. “Rodney PRICE has arrived yesterday PRICE is not today’s PRICE @1unogeneral NEW PRICE RANGE,” one fan wrote. The dancehall legend’s real name is Rodney Price, so you get where this fan is going.

At the time of this post, most of the deejay’s fans were giving him thumbs up and dropping fire emojis. “The haircut have a buzz me general is a good look,” another fan wrote.

Bounty Killer is currently getting ready to drop his new album King Of Kingston. Perhaps the new look signals a new era for the deejay, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever take up the mic in Jamaica. While we don’t yet have a release date for the project, we’re anticipating its arrival by the end of the year or early next year.

Despite not dropping an album in years, Bounty remains very relevant in the genre with several new singles out, including a new song with his longtime partner in crime, Baby Cham. The song “Blood Clxxt” was produced by legendary Madhouse producer Dave Kelly. The trio is currently working on a joint project due sometime soon. Killer and Cham recently joined a host of other artists, including Beenie Man and Spragga Benz, on stage at Reggae Sumfest for a Dave Kelly tribute segment.

Killer also appeared on DJ Khaled’s number one album, God Did, alongside Skillibeng, Capleton, Buju Banton, and Sizzla. He also joined forces with Michael Star on “7 O’Clock” and another song with 9-Y-O Canadian actress Jazmin Headley, who is a huge fan of the dancehall deejay.