Bounty Killer, Baby Cham Tribute Beenie Man On His 49th Birthday

Bounty Killer, Baby Cham and more dancehall artistes tribute Beenie Man on his 49th birthday.

The two legendary artists appear to be friends again as Bounty Killer wished Beenie Man a happy birthday on Monday (August 22). A month ago, the artists scared fans after they appeared to break their unity pact and descended into an online trace-off as they leveled allegations that the other was being disrespectful and “badmind.”

Now, Bounty Killer is showing respect for Beenie Man as he sent good wishes to the artist on his earth strong. “B-earth strong blessings pon blessings to Dr. @kingbeenieman ,” Bounty Killer wrote on Instagram. Baby Cham commented on the post saying “Blessed Earthstrong [Beenie Man].”

Beenie Man also replied to Bounty’s post, writing, “Blessings and respect.” The “Who Am I (Sim Simma)” artist also shared a message of gratitude for seeing his birthday again. “Blessings Pon Blessings. Earth Day Blessings to me. Big up to the most high, without you, I would be nothing,” the artist wrote.

“We face some challenges and some obstacles but we always find away to push through and grow. I am grateful and today is all about gratitude,” he added while sharing a quote from Charles Darwin.

“It is not the strongest of the species that survive but the one most responsive to change.”

Bounty Killer and Beenie Man signaled a peace pact was in place after they came together for a 2020 Verzuz where the artists battled song for song. The artists had been beefing for more than 20 years prior to sharing the stage for what is widely regarded by fans and critics as one of the most memorable Verzuz.

The artists appeared to have a disagreement last month as Bounty accused Beenie man of dissing him during their joint Dave Kelly tribute at Reggae Sumfest.

At the time, Beenie Man appeared to joke about Ishawna’s antics which involved bringing a cutout of Bounty Killer and sitting on the part where his head was located while performing her oral sex anthem “Equal Rights.”

Beenie Man had said he didn’t “trust” Bounty drawing a response from the Grung Gad.

“[Beenie Man] Yu dissed me the other night on stage at Sumfest outright bout BOUNTY KILLER MI NUH TRUST YU go trust yu family dawg,” Bounty had said.

The artists later appeared together at Mecca Club, where they had a joint performance. It seems that all was well afterward, although many fans felt that the argument online was a gimmick to generate interest in the club event.