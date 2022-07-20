Boosie Badazz Shares He Cried Uncontrollably After Trouble’s Death

Boosie Badazz says he was crying uncontrollably for hours after learning about his close friend Trouble’s death.

Losing a friend is never easy, especially when you feel it was not their time. Rapper Boosie Badazz recently opened up about the death of his friend and collaborator, Trouble. Sadly, Trouble was another victim of gun violence after he was shot and killed in Rockdale County, Georgia, on June 5.

Boosie recently shared how important his friendship with Trouble was to him during an interview with VladTV. He shared that they were close friends who did just about everything together, including clubbing. He said they would talk to each other about everything, all the time, including parenting issues and approaches.

He described Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, as a light skin Boosie who somehow always helped him to feel happy and relaxed. Besides their shared love of making music, they found a true connection in each other, he added.

The “Betrayed” rapper also said that they were even ensuring that their daughters were growing up as friends. The Baton Rouge native said that everyone in Atlanta knew that the both of them were tight.

Boosie Badazz did not hold back his emotions when Trouble’s mother asked him to deliver an address at the funeral either. In fact, he gave it in between sobs as he broke down in tears. He revealed that even though he believed that he was prepared to do it, the situation overwhelmed him.

“I had my stuff in my head already wrote down what I was gonna say and his momma wanted me to speak for him, and I just f*cked up, man. I don’t even know, bro. I had it down what I wanted to say, but it just ain’t come out right.”

Even though the rapper is gone, there may be some sort of justice in his murder case as his alleged killer, Jamichael Jones, turned himself into authorities about two days after the shooting. According to police reports, it is believed that the accused broke into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend and shot Trouble in the chest.

It seems the information was only presented to Boosie during the interview, and his reaction was that he believed it was premeditated. He opined this because he said once Jamichael Jones saw Trouble’s yellow Corvette, he already knew who he was going to kill. He also had some angry words for the accused killer.

“That’s your title. Kill a n***a behind pu**y and a*s, what that make you? [A pu**y a*s] n***a. I ain’t know he was a rapper, but man, he could have walked Trouble out of that muthaf***a. Trouble would have laughed: ‘I’m outta here, bruh.’”

Jones is said to have punched his ex-girlfriend in the face before fatally shooting Trouble.

Boosie Badazz also lamented that Jones had killed someone he considered one of the most real persons he and Atlanta has ever known.

Boosie also shared that he broke down in tears for hours when he learned about it while traveling via plane. His daughter was accompanying him at the time. The “Set It Off” rapper said he cried for hours in his daughter’s lap.

Take a look at the interview below.