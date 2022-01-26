Boosie Badazz Boasts A Fan Paid For His Entire Grocery Bill

Boosie Badazz don’t have to pay for his own groceries because he has fans for that.

Even when you have money, people appreciate getting some things for free. Just ask Rapper Boosie Badazz about this, as on Wednesday, he went live to thank a generous fan for paying for his groceries. The 39-year-old rapper, which is usually the one giving gifts and making donations because of his success and celebrity status, was on the receiving end of kindness when a random male fan came up to him at the checkout counter and shocked him with this simple act of decency.

The anonymous man got the “For My Thugz” entertainer feeling so overwhelmingly grateful that he took to social media to thank the stranger for being a decent human being. On the IG Live, Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., seemed at times almost at a loss for words as he explained what happened and how it made him feel.

“I was checking out and some dude paid for my whole groceries dawg. $350. He wouldn’t let me pay for my groceries. I tell you I appreciate it nia. I’m blessed but you came as a blessing to me and I don’t know your name nia but I appreciate it, I appreciate that shit. He said ‘you always looking out for people so I just wanna buy your groceries’,” he explained.

At $350 at the checkout line, you can probably guess that it was not Twinkies and Tostitos, wings and beer in his trolley but some select premium items and maybe some top-shelf liquor that ran up the tab as usually that amount can conservatively feed a small family for about a week or two.

The main question being asked, however, is who buys groceries for rich people? Since Boosie Badazz’s video aired, many have speculated as to the whole reason why this person paid for the groceries. Some believe that he was an up-and-coming artiste looking to get signed down the road, while most assume that it was simply a man paying it forward, even if the forward was to a man who could buy his own stuff and then some.

One fan commented this on the situation, “Rich people deserve humanity too. Whether he rich or not, the blessings always come back around.” At the same time, another noted, “Nobody don’t ever help the person who helps everybody. The world suffers from a sense of entitlement evidently.”