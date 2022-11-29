Bond fire: Welding was likely being done near chemicals – GFS

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Bond fire: Welding was likely being done near chemicals – GFS
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Guyana Fire Service is investigating the circumstances that led to a fire at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, (Monday) afternoon.

The structure involved was a storage bond owned by Z Mohammed and Sons Hardware Store.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that welding was being done in the bond, which housed various flammable chemicals and other materials (oils, thinners, plywood, etc.).

See also

It was also observed that there were no fire suppressants (extinguishers, smoke alarms) within the building.

Firefighters from the Central, West Ruimveldt, Alberttown, Campbellville, and Melanie fire stations responded and managed to get the fire under control by using various water sources and foam, containing it to one building.