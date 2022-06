Body suspected to be Reonol Williams found; suspect led detectives to scene

The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Reonol Williams

A decomposed body suspected to be that of 50-year-old Reonol Williams has been found at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Williams has been missing since May 23. He was struck down by a motorcar along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) Public Road. The driver of the vehicle picked up the man under the pretext of taking him to a hospital but he was never seen or heard from since.

Family members had checked all the hospitals along the East Coast of Demerara and in Georgetown but the man was not found.

The owner of the vehicle was questioned and released by police but as public pressure mounted, ranks of the Major Crimes Unit picked up the case, and the car owner was only today rearrested.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, when contacted, revealed that it was the car owner who led investigators to the location where the body was found.

It is yet to be positively identified as Williams.

The Crime Chief also revealed that detectives are trying to ascertain who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

The car owner had claimed that it was his nephew who was driving the car. However, the owner claimed that he did not know the name or address of his nephew.