Body positively identified as Reonol Williams – Crime Chief

Reonol Williams

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has confirmed that the body recovered at Coldigen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has been positively identified as 50-year-old Reonol Williams, who has been missing since May 23.

He was struck down by a motorcar along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) Public Road. The driver of the vehicle picked up the man under the pretext of taking him to a hospital but he was never seen or heard from since.

Family members had checked all the hospitals along the East Coast of Demerara and in Georgetown but the man was not found.

The owner of the vehicle was questioned and released by police but as public pressure mounted, ranks of the Major Crimes Unit picked up the case, and the car owner was rearrested today.

It was the car owner who led detectives to the scene where the decomposed body of the man was found.

This publication understands that detectives are trying to ascertain who was driving the car at the time of the accident. The car owner had claimed that it was his nephew who was driving the car. However, the owner claimed that he did not know the name or address of his nephew.

“Initially we treated it as an accident but as information unfold, it takes a different turn,” Ravindradat Budhram, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told media operatives today.