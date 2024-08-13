The crime scene (Gordon Moseley photo)

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

UPDATE:*Body of woman found in trench at Eccles identified as Angela Andrea Sooknanan*

The woman’s body was identified at around 15:00 hrs this afternoon by her father, Romel Sooknanan, a 76-year-old Pensioner from Thomas Street Kitty, Georgetown.

Information received from the father indicates that Angela Andrea Sooknanan was of unsound mind (Doctor Harry’s patient). She last visited the Doctor on Thursday, August 8th, 2024, where she was seen, examined, and treated for her illness.

On Friday, August 9th, 2024, she asked her mother, Charlotte Sooknanan, for money to go to Diamond. Her body was later found in the trench at Eccles industrial site.