Body of taxi driver found in drain at Enmore

Dead: Dead: Rameshwaram Willie

The body of Rameshwaram Willie, a 61-year-old taxi driver known as ‘Mice’, was discovered in a drain at Enmore, East Coast Demerara, on Saturday morning.

Willie, a resident of Lot 131 Logwood Enmore, ECD, was found face down around 08:00h by passersby heading to a nearby supermarket.

Relatives revealed that security footage showed Willie stumbling and falling into the drain. They mentioned that he had a history of alcoholism and frequently returned home late at night.

According to sources, Willie left his taxi base around 21:00h on Friday to have a drink with friends at a bar. A friend reported that Willie was the last to leave the bar, despite being advised to go home.

He left between 23:00h and midnight, which is believed to be when he met his untimely demise.

Willie’s body has been taken to the mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.