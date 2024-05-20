Body of missing pensioner found in Essequibo River

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #7 are investigating a report of suspected drowning of Philistine Franci called ‘PI’, age 72 years, a pensioner of Karrou Village, Essequibo River which occurred between Wednesday May 15, 2024 and Sunday May 19, 2024 at Karrou village, Essequibo River.

Investigation revealed that the victim has been missing from her home and was last seen on May 15, 2024 at Karrau Village.

On May 16, 2024 at about 13:00 hrs, police received information of a body floating in the essequibo river. As a result a search party was formed comprising residents of Karrau Village and police.

At about 16:30 hours on Sunday May 19, 2024 the said body was located in the vicinity of Hubakabra, Karrou Village, Essequibo river. Upon examination, it was observed to be a female of Amerindian descent suspected to be Philistine Franci. The body was observed floating face down, clad in burgandy skirt and a multicoloured top.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, marks of violence could not be determained.

The scene was processed by police and the body was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where it was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

The body was later placed in storage and will later be transported to Georgetown for post-mortem examination.

Investigation in progress.