Body of missing NYPD officer found

Police Officer Gladstone Haynes [NY Daily News photo]

Three days after he disappeared whilst swimming at the Orinduik Falls in the North Pakaraimas, a search and recovery team has found the body of missing NYPD officer, 43-year-old Gladstone Haynes.

Haynes drowned at around 15:00h on Sunday whilst he and other tourists were at the popular destination in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Police said that Haynes and the mother of his children along with other tourists boarded a plane from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport to do a tour of Kaieteur Falls and Orinduik Falls.

“Enquiries disclosed that [Haynes] was swimming below the Orinduik Falls in the water, which was high and streaming heavily at the time. He reportedly went under the surface of the water and disappeared,” police revealed.

After searching for three days, the man’s body was discovered this morning.