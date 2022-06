The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Dead: Donalisa Parks

The body of 29-year-old Donalisa Parks, a hairdresser who had been missing, was today found in a bag at Number One Village Public Road, Canje, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The mother of one, who resided at Canje, went missing last night after she left home to go conduct some business.

Detectives are currently processing the crime scene.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.