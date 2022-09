The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Dead: Richard Persaud

The body of a man was this morning found floating in a trench at Mahaicony, on the East Coast of Demerara, (ECD).

Dead is Richard Persaud. Whi

Dead: Richard Persaud

le details about the discovery remains sketchy, Inews was informed that the case is being treated as a murder, and three persons are in police custody assisting with investigations.