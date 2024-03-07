Body of Essequibo fisherman found floating at Jibb Foreshore

The lifeless body of a young fisherman was on Thursday found floating at the Jibb Foreshore in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) – four days ago after he had left for sea.

The dead man has been identified as 23-year-old Mahindra Persaud, also known as “Bobo”, of Devonshire Castle Back Street, Essequibo Coast.

According to Marvin, his brother would normally go out to sea and spend about three days before returning home. He also stated that the now-dead fisherman was an alcoholic and had been suffering from seizures for about five years now.

Marvin further related that the now-dead man was last seen alive on Tuesday at about 07:00h when he left home.

However, at about 06:30h, on Thursday, Persaud’s body was found floating about 100 feet from the Jibb Seawall. The body was retrieved and positively identified as that of Persaud.

It was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital Mortuary to await a post-mortem.