Body of 26-Y-O ‘alcoholic’ found in canal

The body of a 26-year-old labourer of Hope Lowlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was yesterday found afloat on a canal in his community.

Dead is Yashpaul Thomas, called “Ashkay”, whom police said is a “known alcoholic”.

The man lived with his 39-year-old reputed wife who related that Thomas had left home for work on Sunday but never returned home.

On Tuesday morning, the woman visited the Cove and John Police Station to lodge a missing person report when she received information that the body of a male was found afloat in a canal at Hope Lowlands.

She went to the said area and identified the body as her reputed husband.

Police said the body was examined but no marks of violence were seen. A postmortem will be conducted.