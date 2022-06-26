Body of 19-Y-O female found in Mazaruni River

The body of a 19-year-old female who has been missing more than a week ago was this morning pulled from the Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Anisa Miguel, a mother of one, had gone missing from her workplace in Bartica and her family was in a desperate search to find her.

It was reported that Miguel was employed at Tamakay Landing, at a boutique and bar. On the day she went missing, the teen and two of her female co-workers had traveled to Martin’s Landing to sell perfumes for their employer.

It is alleged that after the transaction they went to a bar where they were imbibing alcohol.

The boat driver who took the trio to the location returned to pick them up, but after seeing that the women were highly intoxicated, he refused to take them back to their destination.

The following day, Miguel’s employer told her family that she received a telephone call that the teenager was missing. As such, she made her way up to the bar where the woman was last seen to make inquiries.

Upon reaching the location, the woman said she questioned several persons and was told that Miguel was last seen on the dance floor in the company of a male. She was unable to acquire any additional information.

A report was subsequently made to the Police, and the woman’s family was informed. The following day a search party conducted an intensive search operation to locate Miguel but to no avail.

Days later Police arrested the owner of the bar where Miguel was last seen along with the two girls with whom she drinking at the bar. The trio reportedly told the police that they have no knowledge of Miguel’s whereabouts.

However, this morning Miguel’s lifeless body was seen floating in the Mazaruni River.

This publication was informed that the body was clad in the same outfit- a white top, and blue pants- that she was last seen wearing.

The body was reportedly spotted by a miner who was traversing the area.

An investigation is underway.