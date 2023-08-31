Body of 13-Y-O found

Hassini Mack

The body of 13-year-old Hassini Mack was this morning found floating in the Upper Demerara River, near the western side of the Coomacka Beach.

The discovery was made at around 05:30hrs.

“At the time, the teen’s mother, community members, along with ranks from the Mackenzie Police Station, were continuing their search in the Coomacka Mines Beach area for the body of the deceased,” police said in a statement.

“The body was fished out of the river and examined by Detective Constable Wilson. No marks of violence were seen on the most exposed part of the body, which was then escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex, and pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty,” police added.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted.