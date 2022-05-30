Body found in trench at Mandela Avenue

The area where the body was found [Gordon Moseley photo]

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a trench on Mandela Avenue, in the vicinity of Cevon’s Waste Management Services.

The discovery was made at around 07:30h today and the man has since been identified as 68-year-old Clive Primus of Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Reports indicate that the man suffered from seizures and high blood pressure.

Alongside his body in the trench, detectives also found a bicycle which he was supposedly riding before his demise.

Primus had left home at around 17:00h on Sunday and was never seen or heard from since – until the discovery of his body today.

No marks of violence were seen on the body. Investigations are continuing.