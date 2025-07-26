Local News
Body found in Corentyne River
06 August 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
The body of a man was this afternoon found in the Corentyne River, in the vicinity of Number 65 Village.
The body was taken to the Skeldon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A boat captain is currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation as authorities seek to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
