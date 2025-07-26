"We can be widely successful" - Jagdeo tells Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit Construction nearing completion on Kwebanna Secondary School Authorities cracking down on daily ‘third lane’ lawlessness $55.4M BIT centre commissioned at Corriverton Surrendered fugitive jailed for previous crime, slapped with murder charge, to stand trial for rape Banks justified in closing accounts tied to US-sanctioned Mohamed; Mae Thomas’ accounts also closed – Jagdeo
Body found in Corentyne River

06 August 2025
The body of a man was this afternoon found in the Corentyne River, in the vicinity of Number 65 Village.

The body was taken to the Skeldon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A boat captain is currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation as authorities seek to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

