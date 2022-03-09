Body found at Kingston Seawall identified as IT Specialist

Dead: Jennifer Sweetnam

The body of a female who was found at the Atlantic Ocean foreshore behind the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown has been identified as an Information Technology Manager attached at the St Joseph Mercy Hospital.

Dead is 57-year-old Jennifer Sweetnam of Barima Avenue, Bel Air, Georgetown. Her body was identified by a relative.

On Thursday last, the woman’s body was discovered by passersby. She was lying face down on the beach.

Sweetnam was reported missing by her family and friends after they learnt that she did not show up for work on Thursday.

Regional Commander Simon McBean told this publication that based on the information received thus far, the woman was suffering from some form of depression since 2019.

He said investigators are currently analyzing the information gathered so far to understand what really transpired.

A postmortem conducted on the woman’s body this morning gave her cause of death as drowning. The body has since been handed over to relatives.

Sweetnam has been working at the St Joseph Mercy Hospital for 38 years and was described as a very “quiet and dedicated” woman.