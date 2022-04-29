Bodies in hotel parking lot: Test confirms cyanide found in car

The Home Affairs Ministry has confirmed that preliminary analysis of the whitish hard substance found in the back seat of the vehicle where 25-year-old Paishnarine ‘Ritchie’ Hansraj and 34-year-old Justin Teixeira were found dead in the parking lot of the Marriot Hotel on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, has confirmed the presence of cyanide.

“Analyses of stomach contents will be concluded at laboratories overseas to confirm whether in fact this substance containing cyanide was indeed ingested,” the ministry said in a statement this evening.

The bodies of Hansraj and Teixeira were found in the wee hours of Saturday in the parking lot of the Marriott.

Following the discovery, it was revealed that Teixeira had reportedly suffered a seizure moments before midnight, and his relatives were alerted.

It was reported that an employee of the Marriot Hotel reported that they received a phone call from Teixeira’s mother at about 23:30h, informing them that the flight attendant was having a seizure and asked if someone could check on him.

Another employee was sent to Teixeira’s room on the sixth floor but it was empty. The hotel staff then went to Teixeira’s vehicle – a black Vezel motor car (PAC 2607) – in the parking lot, and the gruesome discovery was made.

Teixeira was reportedly sitting in the driver’s seat, and all the windows of the vehicle were halfway down. The employee said he opened the front passenger door and discovered Hansraj sitting in a crunch-like position.

Both the Police via 911 and an ambulance with an EMT were summoned to the scene, where the two men were pronounced dead by a doctor. The Police said no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of the two bodies.