Bobby Shmurda Claps Back At Wack 100: “Imma live MY LIFE the way I WANT”

The “Shmoney” rapper took the time to reply to Wack 100, who on Wednesday claimed that Bobby Shmurda’s dancing would cause him to lose his street cred and later his fans.

On Wednesday, Wack 100 spoke on Bobby Shmurda, who he said has been spending more time dancing than putting out music. Shmurda has been sharing his videos online since he came out of prison, and without a doubt, anyone freed after seven years might also be dancing the same way.

However, Wack was not here for the hips swinging moves.

Bobby Shmurda has been enjoying every second of his freedom since being released from prison last year, as evidenced by his exuberant dancing on social media and in his music videos. But the Brooklyn rapper’s Shmoney moves have left Wack 100 unimpressed.

“Y’all be seeing these artists like Bobby Shmurda, he’s been having it bad,” Wack said. “He be like, ‘Yo, to all my fans, it ain’t me, it’s the label and all that shit’ … I’ma be real, I don’t know what kinda fans he got. He really ain’t proven product; he only had one song,” Wack said.

Wack 100, who manages Blueface and The Game, says Bobby Shmurda missed out on key career moves by failing to release new music when he came out of jail.

Shmurda, on the other hand, has dropped a few singles since returning home after spending six years in jail. However, his songs like “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle),” “Cartier Lens,” “Splash,” and “Shmoney” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel have not connected for the rapper.

Wack 100 also singled out Bobby’s dancing. “On top of that, he losing the streets with all this disco bunny dancing he be doing,” he declared.

Shmurda replied to Wack 100 on Thursday as he reminded him that he did things however he wanted.’

“Y’all do know that no matter what ANYONE says imma live MY LIFE the way I WANT,” he posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the rapper has been receiving support from fans, including Cardi B, who defended his dancing last year.

“He’s Happy ass FK !!full of life !!! HE DID 7 years in f***ing jail. Celebrate freedom everyday and however the fk you want to do it !!!”

Cardi also noted that the rapper’s street cred was safe. “[Bobby and Rowdy Rebel] ain’t punked out in jail really stood on their shit. unlike a lot of rappers.”