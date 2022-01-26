Boat captain shot as armed bandits storm EBB house



A 54-year-old boat captain of New Glagsow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice (EBB) was last evening shot to his right arm after two armed bandits invaded his home.

Injured is Edward Ramroop who is currently a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The bandits reportedly escaped with $14,000.

At the time of the robbery, the man’s wife and their six-year-old granddaughter were at home.

This publication understands that the family operates a grocery shop in the bottom flat of the two-storey house.