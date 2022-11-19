Boat captain missing after allegedly pushed overboard by passengers

A 55-year-old boat captain of Silver City, Wismar, was allegedly pushed overboard by two passengers, both of whom police say appeared to be of unsound mind.

The missing man has been identified as Elick Alexander.

The incident occurred around 01:00 hrs this morning in the Demerara River about 40 feet off the Wismar shore in Linden.

Enquiries disclosed that Leslie Orna, who resides overseas, is the owner of a blue and white passenger boat which operates from the Wismar shore to the Mackenzie shore. Alexander is the captain of the boat.

At around 01:00hrs this morning, Alexander was on the Mackenzie shore awaiting passengers when Brian Hermanstyne, a 25-year-old unemployed man of Amelia’s Ward Mackenzie, and Elden Hermanstyne, a 24-year-old unemployed man of Red Road Cresent, Mackenzie, both boarded the boat for Wismar shore.

While the boat was about 40 feet off the Wismar shore, Alexander was allegedly ‘pushed’ out of the boat and submerged under the water. The boat then proceeded north on the Demerara River.

The matter was reported to the Police at 01:10 hrs, and Deputy Superintendent De Hearte, Inspector Lewis, Detective Sergeant Jacque, and other ranks visited the scene.

DSP De Hearte then mounted a drone, and during an aerial search, the boat was located in the vicinity of Spieghtland.

The boat was then brought to shore along with the two suspects, and they were told of the allegation, arrested, and escorted to Wismar Police Station and placed in custody. The boat was searched, but nothing of evidential value was found. The boat was photographed and lodged.

Searches were carried out in the Demerara River for Alexander, but he was not located. Statements were taken, and an investigation is in progress.