Boat captain found dead in fuel tank

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a boat captain whose body was found dead in a fuel tank at the David Shurland’s Wharf located at Adventure, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

He has been identified as 28-year-old Sagon Hopkinson of Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) who was employed to transport fuel to a popular gas station along the Essequibo Coast.

The man’s body was discovered on Monday at around 07:00h with suspected gasoline burns on his skin.

According to information received, Hopkinson was offloading fuel when vapor entered his respiratory system and caused him to suffocate in the fuel tank.

The body was fished out of the tank and escorted to Suddie Public hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.