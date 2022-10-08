Board of Inquiry set up to probe DHB accident

Officials at the press conference on Saturday

A high-level Board of Inquiry has been established to probe the fuel tanker, MV Trade Wind Passion’s, collision with the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) this morning.

This was revealed by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, during a press conference this afternoon.

The BOI comprises of Captain Joseph Lewis – a marine officer and surveyor of ships; Thandi McAllister – Legal Director at the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD); Yurlander Hughes – Member of DHB Board and staff at the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD); Inspector Ross – Marine Branch, Guyana Police Force; Lieutenant Colonel David Shamsudeen – Coast Guard, Guyana Defence Force; Patrick Thompson – Chief Transport and Planning Officer, Ministry of Public Works; and Engineer Dimitri Alli – Board Member of National Shipping Corporation.

Technicians working on the bridge

According to Edghill, these BOI members will be given their instruments of appointment immediately so that they can commence work as early as Sunday. While he did not give a timeline for the probe to be complete, the Public Works Minister noted that it will not be a lengthy one.

Reports are that MV Trade Wind Passion, a Panamanian fuel ship that was transporting fuel to the Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL), was heading south and was the last of five vessels to cross the bridge.

The destruction to the bridge was extensive with at least four spans damaged.

A section of the damaged bridge

Minister Edghill explained that private sector stakeholders have stepped up and are manufacturing critical components needed to fix the retractor span. Some of these are to be delivered as early as Sunday. A pontoon and other parts of the bridge have to be replaced.

The Public Works Minister further noted that they are aiming to complete the works on the bridge within 72 hours, but noted this is not guaranteed. However, the technicians are working 24 hours in shifts to repair the bridge in a timely manner.

Water spewing from the damaged pontoon

“We want assure the public that the Government of Guyana, we are doing everything humanly possible – we are sparing no resource, we are taking no shortcuts… to deliver to you a service that thousands of people depend on daily and that is the usage of the bridge,” Edghill posited.

Meanwhile, it was further disclosed that during the incident, DHB Ship Supervisor Andy Duke was injured after he had to jump from his post to get out of the path of the vessel that eventually crashed into the bridge.

Duke, who is currently hospitalised with a fractured leg, was directing the vessel and after realizing it was out of alignment, he attempted to get the vessel to stop but to no avail.

Following the incident, local authorities have since conducted drug and alcohol tests on the boat pilot and the results were negative. Reports that the crew was sleeping were also debunked at the press conference.

MV Trade Wind Passion docked in Demerara River

Nevertheless, the Public Works Minister indicated however that the vessel would not be allowed to leave Port Georgetown until this investigation is completed and the repairs are done. The company will be asked to foot the bill for the repairs and according to Edghill, MARAD and T&HD have started legal processes to settle this matter.

On the other hand, water taxis have been operating since 04:30h today and will be working 24 hours to transport commuters between the Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek Stellings.

A part using the Stabroek Market Stelling for boarding, the MARAD Boat house just next door will be open for persons to access the water taxi.

In addition, a third crossing will be set up on Sunday at the Demerara Harbour Bridge for the water taxis to operate to La Grange. A fourth temporary crossing is under consideration from Wales to the Grove/Diamond area.

These water taxi operators have already been warned not to increase the fares otherwise they will face sanctions.

Moreover, for West Demerara persons who are stranded on the East Bank or in Georgetown, parking has been made available at the National Stadium.

The Ministry is also looking at the possibility of bringing in Barges to transport vehicles with goods and supplies across the Demerara River.