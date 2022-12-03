Blueface Spotted With Black Eye, Chrisean Rock Says She’s Pregnant

Chrisean Rock is pregnant and Blueface got a black eye.

Fans think that Chrisean Rock might be pregnant for rapper Blueface. A week ago, a page purporting to be Chrisean Rock claimed she was pregnant. The reality star has not confirmed whether she was pregnant, but a video surfacing on Friday has fans convinced that Rock might be expecting.

In a video shared on Friday, Blueface can be seen taking a swig from a bottle of Hennessy before asking Rock, “B*tch take a shot.”

“I’m really sick babe,” she tells Blueface after he tries to put the bottle in her mouth.

In a post on Instagram, Rock also captioned a photo of her and Blueface that has fans questioning if she is hinting at possible parentage with Blueface.

“Mom n Dad,” she captioned a photo of herself and Blueface. In the photo, Rock’s stomach is peeking out, but her belly doesn’t appear flat, leading fans to think that she might be pregnant and hinting at it.

Rock and Blueface’s relationship and the speculation that they might be having a child alarmed some followers who felt she was too unstable to become a mother at this point in her life.

“I hope the f**k not!!! They don’t need to bring no baby into all that violence. The f**k NO,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“I got a feeling he knew she was preggo too and offered a shot,” another commenter wrote.

“I think it would be awful to bring a baby into that situation,” another said.

Rock previously claimed that she had fallen pregnant by Blueface three times in the past, but the “Thotiana” rapper forced her to have an abortion. At that time, Blueface, who is still romantically involved with his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis had another child with her recently while having an abortion earlier this year.

Blueface also seemed to have trolled Rock in a video with his stomach area stuffed up to resemble a pregnant belly. Neither has confirmed if Rock is about to have a baby.

In meantime, Blueface apparently has a black eye thanks to his tumultuous relationship with his soon to be baby mother. Chrisean Rock hopped on Instagram Live last night and put the Los Angeles rapper on blast and shared photos of him with a black eye.