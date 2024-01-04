Blueface Shade Cardi B, Offset & Soulja Boy On Jaidyn Alexis ‘Barbie’ Remix

Blueface is starting 2024 with new music and more drama as he seeks to draw in Offset, Cardi B, NLE Choppa, and Soulja Boy on his latest song, a remix of Jaidyn Alexis’ “Barbie.”

As if fans have not had enough of Blueface and his women and their accompanying drama, he’s giving a new remix to “Barbie,” which did quite well on the charts, giving Jaidyn her first Billboard Hot 100 track.

The song, released in October, gave Jaidyn Alexis her first Hot 100 song, making her a first-timer on the chart and leading to her signing a Columbia Records deal. No one asked for a Blueface remix, but fans are still getting one. On Wednesday, the rapper debuted the track, featuring Jaidyn as a cameo in the video.

“Offset upset Cardi got the update/ Soulja Boy mad he b*tch f**k lick, this my business, welcome to the circus, f**k your feelings/ you a son of a b*tch/ Hey No in NLE baby momma wanna hit, why you lying about the numbers you know I got the digits,” Blueface said.

It seems Blueface is trying to get a response from the other artists he called into his drama last year. At first, he claimed that his baby mother, Chrisean Rock, slept with Offset in November, and Chrisean later claimed that Blueface approached NLE Choppa’s baby mother, Marissa, hoping to date her.

Soulja Boy also ridiculed the “Thotiana” rapper in December after suggesting he could beat him in a Verzuz. Of course, Soulja Boy trolled Blueface, telling him that he’d have to sing “Thotiana” on repeat during the Verzuz because he doesn’t have any other songs fans knew about.

Fans also reacted to the latest song and Blueface’s verse. “I don’t like him usually but I’m so suprised he stayed on the beat,” fans said. “No one woulda knew who he was if it wasn’t for CARDI remixing Thotiana , HE TALK WAYYYYYYYYYYY TOO MUCH, he give me pillow talk, snitch vibes and I don’t LIKE DAT!” another said.

Some fans accuse Blueface of riding Jaidyn Alexis’ wave even though she is signed to his Milf Record label.