Blockchain technology for Govt agencies to prevent records tampering – Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has announced that the administration is working towards introducing blockchain technology into several government agencies.

Blockchain technology is an advanced database mechanism that allows transparent information sharing within a business network.

Blockchains store information on monetary transactions using cryptocurrencies, but they also store other types of information, such as product tracking and other data.

Jagdeo said the Government is currently considering employing this technology at the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.

He explained that at these agencies, leases and prospecting licences are issued on a first-come-first-serve basis however there have been complaints that “records have been tampered with.”

“Say if (I) apply in August and someone comes to apply for the same piece of land in September. I’m supposed to get it…if they can disappear my record, then the person in September might get it,” he explained.

Jagdeo added that there are cases where mines officers have falsified information.

But with blockchain technology, he said, it would be impossible to alter the records.

“With block chain technology, which is the basis on which bitcoins are issued, you cannot go back to alter any record…it would be impossible to alter previous records,” he said.

The Vice President said the Government will consider introducing the technology at other agencies as well.