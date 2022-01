The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana



Wanted: Mark Anthony Amsterdam

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for 40-year-old Mark Anthony Amsterdam who is wanted for the offence of rape of a child under the age of 16.

The man’s last known address if Lot 43 Number Three Settlement, Blairmont, West Bank Berbice (WBB).

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of MARK ANTHONY AMSTERDAM is asked to contact to the Guyana Police Force on 226-6978, 225-8196, 455-2236, 684-0839 or the nearest police station.