Black Panther star Letitia Wright ‘pull up’ on Koffee in Peru Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Black Panther star Letitia Wright ‘pull up’ on Koffee in Peru Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Black Panther star Letitia Wright ‘pull up’ on Koffee in Peru

Jamaica weather: Expect showers, isolated thunderstorms this weekend

Senior cop warns youngsters about the dangerous of lotto scamming

Security guard charged with murder after body of his wife found

Transport groups split over calls for protest after no word on amnesty

Customers give Digicel ‘thumbs up’ to launch true eSIM technology

Devin Booker hits 51, fuels Suns’ 132-113 rout of Bulls

Talking Health in 5: Manage your diabetes for a better quality of life

Businessman and SBAJ Director lauds WOMENtrepreneur Programme

Warder caught trying to smuggle banned items into prison — DCS

Thursday Dec 01

25?C
Entertainment
Loop Lifestyle

43 minutes ago

Letitia Wright joins Koffee on stage in Peru

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

When you’re friends with rock stars, chances are you’ll end up on the stage with them during a performance anywhere in the world.

Well, dancehall/reggae artiste Koffee’s rock star life afforded Black Panther star Letitia Wright, the opportunity to join her on stage in Peru.

During her performance of Pull Up, Wright watched on the sideline before she was beckoned by Koffee to ‘pull up’.

They danced, sang, hugged, and the crowd went wild during the stint, shortly after Wright exited stage left.

And later, she posted the video clip to her TikTok with the caption “Koffee x Tish” adding the Jamaican and Guyanese flag emojis to the caption.

Close to one million viewers have seen the post on Wright’s TikTok account, making it the second most-watched vid on her timeline.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Black Panther star Letitia Wright ‘pull up’ on Koffee in Peru

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Expect showers, isolated thunderstorms this weekend

Jamaica News

Senior cop warns youngsters about the dangerous of lotto scamming

More From

Jamaica News

Bus driver attacks babymother after finding man in child’s bed

A bus driver, who allegedly injured his child’s mother in a fight after going to her house and seeing a grown man lying in his seven-year-old daughter’s bed, is to go to dispute resolution.

The 36-

Jamaica News

Young firefighter dies after being mowed down while on duty

McKenzie mourns the tragedy, including the circumstances behind it

Jamaica News

Police ask for help to find missing child

The police have activated a High Alert for 12-year-old Ebony Williams of Largie Road, Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Tuesday, November 28.

See also

She is of dark complexi

Business

$100 million pumped into new Wendy’s Mandeville location

The fast-food options for Manchester residents have been enhanced with the official opening of the parish’s first Wendy’s restaurant, located at the Sovereign Centre Mandeville.

The newest location

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, football fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.

The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0

Lifestyle

Interesting facts: Sweet potatoes aren’t potatoes

Sweet potatoes and common potatoes may share part of a name and the spotlight at Thanksgiving meals, but the two are entirely different plants — and sweet potatoes aren’t even potatoes.

While both

NewsAmericasNow.com