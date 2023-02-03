Billboard unveiled to honour the country’s newest centenarian, Mrs. Ada Parker

Unveiling of a billboard to honour the country’s newest centenarian, Mrs. Ada Parker at her home in Bolans.

From left to right:

Mrs. Debby Harvey (family member) Ms. Dale O’Brien, Director of Community development and Citizens’ Engagement Division  Sir Clare Roberts, Governor General’s deputy  Senator Samantha Marshall, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health,Wellness and Social Transformation Mrs. Sharon Dalso Community Field Officer, West zone.

