Billboard unveiled to honour the country’s newest centenarian, Mrs. Ada Parker

Black Immigrant Daily News

Unveiling of a billboard to honour the country’s newest centenarian, Mrs. Ada Parker at her home in Bolans.

From left to right:

Mrs. Debby Harvey (family member) Ms. Dale O’Brien, Director of Community development and Citizens’ Engagement Division Sir Clare Roberts, Governor General’s deputy Senator Samantha Marshall, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health,Wellness and Social Transformation Mrs. Sharon Dalso Community Field Officer, West zone.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]