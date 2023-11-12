Biker dead, leg severed after being struck by speeding drunken driver

The body of Saheel Ishmieal (INSET) lying on the East Bank Essequibo Public Road after this morning’s horrific accident during which his left leg was severed and pitched on the parapet

A biker is now dead after he was struck by a speeding motorcar on the East Bank Essequibo (EBE) Public Road, resulting in his left leg being completely severed.

Dead is 36-year-old Saheel Ishmieal of Lot 80 Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara.

The accident occurred sometime around 06:00h this morning (Sunday) on the Good Hope Public Road, EBE. The motorcar in question, #PZZ 1848, was driven by a 31-year-old from Tuschen New Housing Scheme, EBE.

The Guyana Police Force said the motorcar was proceeding east along the northern side of the road at a fast rate when the drive overtook another vehicle and ended up on the southern side of the road, where the front of his vehicle collided with the front portion of Ishmieal’s motorcycle, #CK2051, which was proceeding west along the southern side of the road.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung in the air then fell onto the windscreen of the car, and ending up on the northern side of the road where his left leg was completely severed and ended up on the parapet at the side of the road while Ishmieal’s body was left laying on the road.

The motorcyclist also received other injuries on his body. He was picked up in an unconscious state and conveyed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was seen and examined by Doctor Smartt who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body was then escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home for storage, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the police said a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and he was found to be above the prescribed limit (with the results showing .56 and .57 micrograms in his breath).

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.