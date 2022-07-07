Biden will rescind Afghanistan’s designation as a major non-NATO ally

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)President Joe Biden in a letter to Congress on Wednesday said that he will officially rescind Afghanistan’s designation as a major non-NATO ally.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the President wrote : “In accordance with section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (22 U.S.C. 2321k), I am providing notice of my intent to rescind the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non-NATO Ally.”

In 2012, the United States named Afghanistan a major non-NATO ally , which cleared the way for the two countries to maintain a defense and economic relationship. Then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced the designation during a visit to Kabul.

Unlike NATO allies of the United States, who are bound together by a joint defense pact, there is no mutual defense guarantee as a non-NATO ally. These allies are eligible to receive material and supply loans, as well as serve as a location for US-owned war reserve stockpiles. Additionally, private companies from the designated country can bid on contracts to maintain, repair or overhaul US military equipment overseas.

The ally status had made Afghanistan eligible to receive military training and assistance, including expediting the sale and leasing of military equipment even after NATO troops left the country.