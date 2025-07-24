Beyond big projects, PPP/C’s next term to focus on everyday improvements – Dr. Ramsammy

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has reaffirmed its commitment to respecting every citizen’s right to support the political party of their choice.

Dr Leslie Ramsammy, a former Minister of Health under a previous PPP/C administration, gave this assurance during a meeting with residents of Corriverton on Monday evening.

Speaking at the gathering held at Number 76 Housing Scheme, Dr. Ramsammy emphasised that the PPP/C firmly upholds the democratic right of all Guyanese to freely choose their political affiliation.

“Don’t have anger in your heart. People are free to choose their side. For the one or two families in Number 76 Housing Scheme, the one or two families that might be living in various communities of Guyana, in Region Six in particular, who have chosen to vote for other parties, we say to you, that is your constitutional right, a right we fought for, a right that we were imprisoned for and we gave every citizen that right,” Dr Ramsammy said.

But he noted that citizens should also consider their conscience when deciding on which party to support.

Acknowledging that there are challenges facing any government, the former Health Minister reminded no group of leaders.

“The PPP cannot stand on this platform and say to anyone of you that we have been perfect. Sometimes the drains are not kept clean. Sometimes it takes us long to repair the roads. And we still have some citizens that don’t have electricity. We still have some citizens that don’t have water. But when you look at the development in this country, never in the history of this country or any in CARICOM country have we seen so much progress as in the last five years,” he explained.

As such, he cautioned against jeopardising this progress, which has already begun to bring tremendous benefits to everyone.

In fact, Dr Ramsammy noted that every single home in Guyana has received benefits through the current administration.

“Every child in this country, regardless of race or religion, regardless of who their family voted for, received the cash grant. Every pensioner has benefited. These streets that we have built benefit every citizen and we are not done yet; because if you think that the last five years have seen unparalleled improvement, wait for the next five years,” Dr Ramsammy remarked.

In the next term, the PPP/C administration will ensure that all mud drains will be replaced with concrete drains and streetlights will be installed on each utility poll.

“Not the solar light, but electric, long-lasting lights. And in every post, we will also put security cameras.”

The government has invested in the purchase of 100,000 streetlights which will be installed across the country to enhance communities and improve security. Some of the lights have already arrived in the country.

“These are the kind of things that we are focused on, not just continuing the big projects like bridges across rivers, like connecting countries with bridges, like highways, like schools, like hospitals…”

“…but coming into your communities and dealing with the things that affect your daily lives, like the drains, like the streetlights, like the cameras, and like dealing with garbage. Because we cannot only look at the big projects, we must look at the things that affect our daily lives,” Dr Ramsammy added.