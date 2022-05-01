Better Hope man killed in hit and run accident

A 37-year-old pedestrian was killed in a late-night hit and run accident on Saturday and the police are now on the hunt for the driver.

The dead man has been identified as Lizardo Bastardo, a construction worker of Better Hope South, East Coast Demerara.

Police are investigating a Hit and Run Fatal Accident which occurred last night (Saturday 30th April, 2022, at about 23:55 hrs) on the Better Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The accident involved 37-year-old pedestrian Lizardo Bastardo, MMR, a construction worker of Better Hope South, East Coast Demerara: and a white motorcar (ID mark unknown).

Reports are that sometime afround 23:55 on Saturday, a white motorcar (registration unknown) was proceeding west on the southern carriageway of Better Hope Public Road, when Bastardo attempted to cross the road from south to north. However, the motorcar collided with him, and the driver left him motionless in the northern driving lane of the road.

Bastardo was identified by his brother, before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ranks observed that debris from a vehicle was scattered on the roadway at the accident scene.

The body was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.

Investigations continue as police look for the driver and the vehicle involved in last night’s fatal hit and run accident.