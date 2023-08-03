Betbricks7 announced as new principal team partner for WI vs India T20I Series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced Betbricks7 as the new principal team partner for the five-match T20I Series against India.

The Betbricks7 logo is being displayed on the front of the West Indies playing jersey throughout the five-match Kuhl Stylish Fans T20I Series powered by Black and White. The series bowled off on Thursday 3 August at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

CWI’s Commercial Director, Dominic Warne stated, “We’re very happy to welcome Betbricks7 into Cricket West Indies’ family of sponsors as the Title Sponsor for the West Indies for the T20I Series against India. This series will be filled with entertainment for all fans in the stands as well as for the hundreds of millions watching around the globe on TV and on their devices. Betbricks7 will be present on the front of the iconic West Indies maroon and gold shirt as the world follows this T20I Series.”

Chief Marketing Officer, BetBricks7, Akash Khanna explained that they are excited to be the Title Sponsor of the T20I series.

“Cricket is hugely important to Caribbean heritage, culture, community, and youth development. At BetBricks7, we have always been passionate about sports and the thrill it brings to millions of fans worldwide. The sponsorship comes as the West Indies step onto the field against India ready for the much-anticipated T20I Series, and they carry with them the hopes and dreams of millions of fans. Joining forces with the West Indies team for the T20I series against India allows us to bring that passion to the forefront and be a part of an exceptional cricketing experience.”

Following Thursday’s first Kuhl Stylish Fans T20I powered by Black and White, the series moves to the Guyana National Stadium for the second and third matches on Sunday, August 6, and Tuesday, August 8.

The fourth and fifth matches will be at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13.

Tickets can be purchased online from the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard at tickets.windiescricket.com

MATCH SCHEDULE

August 3: 1st T20I – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

August 6: 2nd T20I – National Stadium, Guyana

August 8: 3rd T20I – National Stadium Guyana

August 12: 4th T20I – Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

August 13: 5th T20I – Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

start time at: 10:30am (9:30am Jamaica)

