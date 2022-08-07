Berbice youth killed after losing control of motorcycle

Dead, Clifton John Lindie

A motorcyclist who was said to have been under the influence of alcohol met his demise in the wee hour of Sunday after losing control of the motorcycle he was driving.

Dead is Clifton John Lindie,25, a sales representative attached to Demerara Distillers Limited and of Lot 1554 Glasgow New Housing Scheme, Greater New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

The incident occurred in Providence, Greater New Amsterdam.

Dead, Clifton John Lindie

“He was writing coming home and he was drunk, and the front wheel of the bike blew out and he lost control and ended up in the trench,” his sister, Cathria Lindie told Inews.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of a fuel company terminal and according to Lindie, a security guard heard a sound but did not venture forth to investigate.

It was not until as the place started to get clear, that a police patrol saw the lifeless body of the man lying in the trench. He was pulled from the trench and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The motorcycle that Lindie was riding at the time of his demise

“This morning someone came and told us that they pulled him out of the trench and he is at the hospital. And when we went there they said that he is at Arokium Funeral Parlour,” his sister revealed.

The now-dead man reportedly left home on Saturday afternoon to spend time with friends. His sister explained that they were hanging out in front of his place of employment at Main and Chapel Streets.

Sister, Cathria Lindie

“He has had a motorcycle for years- since about 19; from the time he left school because my father had a motorcycle so he has always been riding a motorcycle. Mostly when he drinks, he would stay at his friend’s house but last night he did not stay. They were drinking beers so he wasn’t really drunk that is why he said he was coming home; he had enough and he is coming home.”

The woman described her brother as being a very quiet person. Lindsey played cricket for Bermine Cricket Club and also Berbice Police. He leaves to mourn his mother, sister and grandmother.