Berbice woman jailed in absentia for drug trafficking

Yvette Grant, 41, of Lot 553 Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice has been sentenced in absentia to three years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of trafficking 9528 grammes of marijuana.

The woman, who absconded her trial after she was released on bail, had been on trial for the offence before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Weldaad Magistrate’s Court. At the end of the trial, Magistrate Hugh found that the woman had trafficked the illicit drug on May 29, 2021 at Weldaad public road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Apart from the jail sentence, she has also been ordered to pay a fine of $1.5 million. A sentence warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Facts presented by the Police prosecutor disclosed that Grant and three other persons were arrested after Police intercepted a black Toyota Fielder motorcar at an early morning roadblock. When the ranks searched the vehicle, they found in the trunk a multi-coloured shopping bag which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems which were later confirmed as cannabis sativa.

The prosecutor said the persons were told of the offence committed, and Grant admitted that she was the owner of the illicit drug.