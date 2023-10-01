Berbice woman hospitalised with gunshot wound

Injured: Ashmin Mahadeo

Police in Regional Division #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) are investigating an alleged shooting incident involving 32-year-old Ashmin Mahadeo of Lot 25 D Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice.

INews understands that Mahadeo was discovered with a gunshot wound to her neck and rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state. She was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital and remains in a critical state.

According to police reports, the incident occurred sometime around 07:40h today.

Based on information received, the bullet entered Mahadeo’s body from the back of her neck and exited through the jaw.

Police have since arrested a close male friend of the injured woman.

Following the arrest, however, reports have surfaced of a robbery at the said location where the injured woman was found.

The police have not confirmed nor denied a report of any robbery taking place.