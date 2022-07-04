Berbice woman arrested with ecstasy pills

A joint operation between the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at Line Path Section E, Skeldon Corentyne Berbice on July 1 has led to the discovery of at least 168 ecstasy pills at a residence.

CANU in a release stated that on July 1, 2022, CANU and GRA enforcement officers, conducted a joint operation at the residence during which the pinkish pills were found.

As such, 38-year-old Keisha Angel who resides at the address was arrested. The 168 pills when weighed amounted to 94 grams with a street value of $260,000.

An investigation is underway.