Berbice taxi driver busted with ganja jailed, fined $104M

Jailed, Naasik Alli

Thirty-two-year-old Naasik Alli, the taxi driver who was busted with 257.15lbs of Cannabis on Wednesday was earlier today sentenced to three years, eight months imprisonment coupled with a $104 million fine.

Alli of No. 75 Village Corentyne, Berbice appeared at the Albion Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Hardy where he pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

As such, he was sentenced to 3 years, and eight months coupled with a $104,977,620 fine.

The ganja that was found in the car

It was reported that Alli was intercepted with more than $34 million worth of ganja in his vehicle during an operation conducted at #45 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police stated that ranks intercepted a Toyota Spacio, HD 732 that was at the time driven by Alli. A search of the vehicle unearthed seven salt bags containing 53 parcels wrapped in transparent plastic and suspected to contain cannabis sativa (ganga).

The driver was told of the offence committed, and was taken into custody. The parcels were subsequently weighed and amounted to 116,641 grams (257lbs) of the narcotic, which has an estimated street value of $34,992,383.