Berbice taxi driver busted with $34M in ganja

A Taxi was on Wednesday intercepted with over $34 million worth of ganja during a police operation at No. 45 Village, Corentyne Berbice.

Based on reports received, on the day in question, police intercepted a motorcar bearing registration number HD 732 along the No. 45 Public Road. At the time, the driver – a 33-year-old from Line Path, Corentyne Berbice was the only occupant.

The ganja-laden car

However, the police discovered at least seven salt bags containing several wrapped parcels with ganja. The parcels were subsequently weighed and amounted to over 116 kg with an estimated street value of $34,992,383. The driver was told of the offense committed and arrested. Investigations are ongoing.