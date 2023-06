The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Chandradat Allie

A motorcyclist who was injured in an accident which occurred on Saturday last along the Clifton Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice has succumbed.

Dead is Chandradat Allie of Lesbeholden Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice who was operating motorcycle CJ 2990 at the time of the crash.

The accident, which occurred at around 23:40hrs, also involved a motor lorry and a motorcar.

The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries this morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital.