Berbice man remanded for killing father of 3

Suspect: Mortimer Sandy

Following the demise of 45-year-old Kern Wilson some 13 days after he was stabbed, the accused, who had been released on bail, returned to court today where he was slapped with a murder charge.

Mortimer Sandy, 27, of Glasgow New Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice, appeared before Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court where he was not required to plead to the charge.

As such, he was remanded to prison until January 17.

Sandy had made his first court appearance on November 28, and was remanded on a charge of attempted murder. However, when he returned to court on December 5, he was granted bail in the sum of $250,000.

Wilson, a father of three, who had resided at Pepper Street in Heathburn Village, East Bank Berbice and had operated a bar and carwash, had been stabbed on November 24 at a shop which he operated at Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice.

According to his reputed wife Rosanna Hope, the mother of two of his three children, Wilson had called her at around 21:00h on November 24 to inform her that he had been injured. She disclosed that Wilson and the suspect had had a bet wherein the stake was $5000.

“He said that they make a bet about somebody who used to work with him, and my children father said, ‘No, this person never worked with him’, so they put $5000 for the bet, and eventually like my children father win the bet. The guy like he wanted back his money because like he wasn’t satisfied, and he go into the shop and took the box with the money,” Hope had detailed.

The woman said the suspect did not take out the $5000, but held on to the money box.“It was more than the $5000,” the woman said.

She said she was told that the ensuing argument escalated and resulted in Wilson being stabbed.

“I don’t know if he had the knife in his pocket and he started stabbing him, but the boys that were there thought that he was cuffing him, until Wilson said that he got stabbed. He had on a black jersey, so you couldn’t see the blood or anything until he told that that he has to go to the hospital,” the woman revealed.