Berbice man pleads guilty to raping 9-Y-O girl

A Berbice man charged in relation to a serious sexual offence involving a minor has pleaded guilty in the Berbice High Court.

D’Andre Perry appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon, where he entered a guilty plea to the indictment.

He admitted to committing the offence on October 19, 2024.

When the matter was first called before Magistrate Michelle Matthias, the court was told that Perry, who was 27 at the time, had been on the run for a week after the incident.

The prosecution’s case is that on October 19, the girl was going to her grandfather’s house when Perry called her. She stopped at his home and was invited inside. Perry then exposed his private parts and started to masturbate before pulling off the child’s undergarment and violating her. The little girl started to scream, and Perry then fled the house using his bicycle to escape.

The child went to her relative’s home and was questioned about the blood on her clothing, but she fainted before she could respond. When she regained consciousness, she related what had transpired.

She was taken to the hospital and had to undergo surgery. The court was told that she lost one litre of blood as a result of the incident.

Following the plea, Justice Kissoon ordered that a probation report be prepared ahead of sentencing. The court also heard that an impact statement will be presented by State Prosecutor Cecil Corbin before sentencing.

Perry has been remanded to prison and is expected to return to court on January 6 for sentencing.