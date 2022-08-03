Berbice man found guilty of stabbing brother-in-law to death

Convicted killer: Jermaine Barclay

A New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) man was on Tuesday found guilty by a jury of the 2018 unlawful killing of his brother-in-law.

Killed: Nkomo LaRose

Jermaine Barclay called “Jumbo”, 37, was found guilty of killing 29-year-old security guard, Nkomo LaRose on December 18, 2018, at Stanleytown, Region Six.

Barclay, who was initially charged with the capital offence of murder, was found guilty of the lesser count of manslaughter by 12 jurors who deliberated for over two hours.

The convict was further remanded and will be sentenced on September 6. State Counsel Nafeeza Baig appeared for the prosecution while Senior Counsel Murseline Bacchus represented Barclay.

Reports stated that the two men were imbibing on the day in question when an argument broke out between them over a woman. Things quickly turned violent after they armed themselves with a knife and cutlass and threatened to kill each other.

LaRose’s body was later discovered in a drain with stab wounds.